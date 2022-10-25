Student’s car stolen from the East Campus Deck
A University of Georgia student’s car was stolen from the East Campus Parking Deck on Oct. 22 between 12:30 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The vehicle, valued at $6,000, was parked on the second level of the deck. The student was unsure if it was locked during the time of the theft, the report said.
Student’s ID stolen, used to scam students out of tickets
A UGA student reported her student ID had been stolen and used to sell fraudulent football tickets on various social media sites on Oct. 19s, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student lost her ID at a UGA football game about four weeks prior, the report said. She received a text from her roommate’s friend at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 14, asking if she would sell a UGA football ticket for cheaper than the price it had been listed as online.
The student told police she had been confused by the initial message but did not take it seriously. She then received four more direct messages about the ticket for sale on several social media sites, the report said.
The student told police that pictures from her ID, personal Instagram and Facebook accounts were used without her consent to create a fake account and scam people out of tickets, according to the report.
Exit sign damaged in Myers Hall
An exit sign on the third floor of Myers Hall was hit by an unknown suspect between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGA resident assistant told UGAPD officers she received a call reporting the damage. The sign’s face plates had been knocked off, according to the report.
UGAPD officers reattached the plates, but the state of the sign’s internal wiring is unknown. The UGA RAs placed a work order to determine if there is any internal damage, estimated to cost less than $500, the report said.