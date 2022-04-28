Cigarette causes fire at Fine Arts Building
A University of Georgia Fine Arts Building employee called a UGA Police Officer to report a fire caused by a cigarette that had been extinguished, according to a UGAPD report.
On April 19 around 4 p.m., the employee told the officer that a student had thrown a lit cigarette on the ground near a pile of dry leaves, catching them on fire. The student entered the building, grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the fire out, according to the report.
The responding officer reported the building smelled like smoke and the smell got stronger as they approached the main floor. The employee informed the officer that the fire was near the intake of the air conditioning unit, causing the smell to be strong.
UGAPD contacted the student, who came to the building to meet with the officer and explained it was an accident. Due to their cooperation and willingly returning to the scene, UGAPD declined to press charges for littering, the report said.
Three women caught smoking marijuana in dorm room
On April 20, three women were found smoking marijuana on the seventh floor of Creswell Hall, according to a UGAPD report.
When UGAPD officers arrived, they located the room the smell was coming from and knocked on the door, where a woman with bloodshot eyes answered. There appeared to be smoke in the air and the two other women in the room attempted to turn around and conceal the items they were smoking.
Officers requested the three women exit the room and noticed they all had bloodshot eyes and smelled like burnt marijuana, the report said. While speaking with the women, one of the officers noticed smoke coming from the ground near a window.
The officer entered the room to locate the smoke in case it could start a fire and found what appeared to be a blunt burning on the ground. The officer put it out. While doing so, the officer noticed alcoholic beverages in a cubby on a shelf nearby.
The women did not consent to a search of their room and officers requested a search warrant. While an officer was requesting a search warrant, another officer asked the women if they would instead go retrieve each of their items.
The women went into the room one at a time and retrieved the following items: an ashtray with blunt remnants, a bong, a zipper bag with a lock on it, a water bottle used as a bong, bottles of rum, Jose Cuervo, Captain Morgan and two bottles of hard cider.
The zipper bag contained several bags and a jar of marijuana that weighed 0.3 ounces, a Jolly Rancher THC gummy, a small jar of wax about the size of a fingernail, an empty car of Delta-8 concentrates and a Delta-8 pen, according to the report.
Due to the marijuana weighing less than an ounce, it was not enough to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for processing. UGAPD officers declined to press charges against all of the women for possession of marijuana.
Two of the women were issued citations for posing alcohol under the age of 21. The Jolly Rancher THC gummy was sent to the GBI lab for THC testing, the report said.
Drunk man walks in front of UGAPD car on Baldwin Street
A UGAPD officer was patrolling the area of Baldwin Street on April 23 around 1:45 a.m. when a man walked in front of the officer’s car, causing them to brake to avoid hitting him, according to a report.
The officer had noticed the man walking in the roadway with a group of students before exiting the roadway. After stopping, the officer asked the man to move to the side of the road to speak with them.
The man apologized and told the officer he was returning to his dorm after being downtown. The man confirmed he had been drinking, and his license showed he was 19 years old.
The officer charged him with underage possession of alcohol and a warning for obedience to traffic control vehicles.