Creswell Hall bathroom sink ripped from wall
On Aug. 25 between 12:30 and 7:44 a.m., a sink was ripped away from the wall in the men’s bathroom on the sixth floor of Creswell Hall, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
When officers arrived on scene at 8:16 a.m., the resident assistant on the sixth floor said the sink had been ripped off and turned upside down on the floor. An officer was able to lift the sink up and place it back on the brackets it normally rests on, according to the report.
The sink is functional but the handle to the sink plug is missing and the pipes underneath are leaking. The estimated damage is less than $500, the report said.
Marijuana odor reported in Brumby Hall
A resident assistant on the ninth floor of Brumby Hall reported a smell of marijuana in the stairwell while making rounds at 11 p.m on Aug. 23, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers were also able to smell the odor when they entered the stairwell on the floor at 11:39 p.m. The odor remained the strongest on the ninth floor and dissipated as an officer descended down the stairs, the report said.
The officers were not able to localize the odor to a specific room and did not see any drug related items in the stairwell.
When the officers met with a UGA Housing Security employee to review footage, the only resident seen was a woman who enters the stairwell on the fifth floor and walks to the fourth floor. According to the report, the woman holds her nose as she walks to the fourth floor as if she had encountered the strong odor.
The UGA employee said he would continue to review footage.
Online report alleges stolen UGA equipment
An anonymous online report submitted on Aug. 22 at 12:10 p.m., through EthicsPoint alleged that a UGA Facilities Management Division employee stole a piece of UGA equipment and took it to an off-campus location, according to a UGAPD report.
The matter is currently under investigation.