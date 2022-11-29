Student’s AirPods stolen from Military Science Building
An unknown suspect stole a University of Georgia student’s $200 Apple AirPods Pro from the Military Science Building between 9 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The AirPods were stolen from room 104 and belonged to a student. Both the room and the building were unlocked at the time of the theft, the report said.
Washing machine damaged in Russell Hall
While conducting her nightly rounds, a UGA employee noticed that an unknown individual had completely removed the door of a washing machine in the third-floor laundry room of Russell Hall between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told police that the door had been broken off and was lying on the floor next to the washing machine. The plastic mounts that attach the door to the henge had appeared damaged, and she could not reattach the door, the report said.
According to the report, the employee said she would place a work order with UGA Housing Maintenance to repair the door. She estimated that the damages cost less than $500.
Exit sign damaged in Rooker Hall
An unknown suspect damaged an exit sign on the second floor of Rooker Hall between 9 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 25, according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGA employee discovered the damage while conducting a check on the building. The damage consisted of a bent faceplate and cracks in the ceiling tile where the sign was mounted, the report said.
Damage to the sign and ceiling tile is estimated to total less than $500, according to the report.