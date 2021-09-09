Drunk woman enters strangers’ rooms in Russell Hall
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to a call regarding a woman who had entered multiple dorm rooms on the ninth floor of Russell Hall without invitation, according to a UGAPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned the woman had entered three rooms and thrown up in a bathroom. They met with one of the residents of the first room, who reported that he woke up around 2 a.m. to find the woman in his room, messing with his trashcan and refrigerator, according to the report.
The resident in the second room said the woman entered his room around 2:15 a.m. The report said he told her to leave and she complied.
The residents in the third room said they were awoken by a residence assistant knocking on the door. The RA asked if there was anyone in the room who wasn’t supposed to be there, to which the residents said they didn’t believe anyone was there other than themselves. However, while one of the residents was talking to the RA, he heard the other resident shout, “Get out of my bed!” The woman fell off of the other resident’s bunk and left the room, according to the report.
Police found the woman asleep in the ninth floor lounge. She woke up when the officers entered the room and told them she was trying to get to her room on the eighth floor, and assured officers she was “sober enough” to return to her room. One of the officers asked the woman, who is underage, about her bringing up her sobriety and if she was implying she had been under the influence earlier in the night. The woman admitted to having consumed multiple drinks earlier that evening, and that intoxication led her to entering the rooms.
None of the residents wished to press charges against the woman for criminal trespass. She was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
Student harassed through social media
On Aug. 30, UGAPD responded to a call regarding a student being harassed on social media, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers met with the student, who said she had been contacted multiple times by an unknown person through social media. She said the person was trying to harass and intimidate her, according to the report.
The student told the person to stop contacting her and blocked them, but the person created more accounts and continued to contact her. The student was advised to send screenshots of the interactions to UGAPD to be investigated. No arrests have been made, according to the report.