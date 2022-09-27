Elevator expletives in Hull Street Deck
University of Georgia Police Department officers met with a UGA employee at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Sept. 21 in response to a report of graffiti found on the 6th floor of the Hull Street Parking Deck, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told UGAPD officers that an unknown suspect used black ink to write and “F— You” on the wall of the elevator bay and appeared to write “SUPA” on both the wall of the bay as well as the wall of the outer stairwell between 2 a.m. on Sept. 18 and 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, the report said.
Repair costs are estimated to be less than $500, the report said.
Exit sign broken in Russell Hall
A UGAPD officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Sept. 21 after a UGA employee was notified of a broken exit sign at 9:45 p.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee took UGAPD officers to the 9th floor of Russell Hall where the sign was located and saw three students sitting in the common area next to the sign, the report said.
The students told the officer that they saw someone break the sign at around 8:57 p.m., the report said.
Video footage shows an unknown individual striking the sign with a closed fist at approximately 8:57 p.m., breaking it into three pieces, the report said.
The damage to the sign is estimated to be less than $500, the report said.
Exit signs damaged in Rooker Hall
A UGAPD officer was dispatched to Rooker Hall following reports from a UGA resident assistant of two damaged exit signs at about 5:25 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a report from UGAPD.
Both signs were missing the metal frame that secures them to the ceiling, displaying cracks in the ceiling tiles, the report said.
The employee told police she had noticed the damage at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Sept. 22 and had last conducted rounds of the building at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 21, the report said.
The suspect is unknown at this time, and the damage is estimated to cost less than $500, the report said.