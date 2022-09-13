Fraternity trash thrown in Russell hall dumpsters
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 8, after a UGA employee reported three males dumping trash from their fraternity into the dumpsters, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told the UGAPD officer that the three students, one of whom lives in Russell, threw their fraternity’s trash in the Russell Hall dumpsters, the report said.
According to the report, the students were told they could not throw their trash in the dumpsters and drove away with it.
The employee said this was the fourth time that week the dumpsters were used by unauthorized individuals to dispose of trash, the report said.
Counterfeit money used at Niche Pizza in Tate
UGAPD received a call on Sept. 8 at approximately 8:50 a.m. to report a counterfeit $20 bill used for a purchase at Niche Pizza Co. in the Tate Student Center, according to a report from UGAPD.
According to the report, an unknown individual used the bill between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 6. The officer placed the bill in an evidence locker to be processed.
Man found sleeping outside Augusta University College of Nursing
A man was found sleeping on a bench along the front wall of the Augusta University College of Nursing on Barnett Shoals Road by a UGAPD officer at around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 8, according to a report from UGAPD.
According to the report, the man said he is not affiliated with Augusta University, and the officer informed him that sleeping on university property is prohibited.
He has been barred from Augusta University College of Nursing for 30 days.