Heating pad starts fire in UGA Botany greenhouse
The University of Georgia Police Department responded to a structure fire at the University of Georgia Department of Plant Pathology Headhouse & Greenhouse Complex on Feb. 7 at approximately 11:50 a.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
An officer arrived on the scene after hearing the report of a structure fire over the radio, and found two UGA employees standing outside. The employees told the officer the fire was in the greenhouse behind the main building, and that they believed the area had been evacuated, the report said.
The report said Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. The fire was determined to have been caused by the malfunction of a heating pad used to keep seeds warm. The heating pad caught on fire while sitting in an elevated plant bed, according to the report.
Fire personnel removed the heating pad from the greenhouse and placed it outside after the fire was extinguished, the report said.
Water fountain damaged in Creswell
On Feb. 10, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to a report of criminal damage at Creswell Hall, where a UGA resident assistant reported that an unknown individual damaged a water fountain, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, the basin of the water fountain in the sixth floor elevator lobby was broken from the wall bracket. The water fountain was still working properly despite the damage to the basin.
The RA said the damage occurred some time between approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 and approximately 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 10, and the total estimated cost of damage was over $500, the report said.
Student sold fraudulent parking permit
An UGAPD officer was dispatched to the North Campus Parking Deck on Feb. 3 in reference to a theft, according to a report from UGAPD.
The officer met with a student who said between Dec. 16, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023, an unknown individual electronically stole $215 from him through Zelle and Cash App, the report said. The student told the officer he was deceived by the individual and sold a fraudulent UGA parking permit.