Hit and run at the Bolton crosswalk
A student legally crossing Baxter Street at Hull Street North Bound in front of Bolton Dining Commons on Aug. 23 was struck by a vehicle with a temporary tag, according to a University of Georgia Police report. The driver slowed, then sped off up Baxter street.
The pedestrian was struck on his right arm and shoulder and was not severely injured, but there was notable redness around the area. The vehicle was later located in Greek Park Circle with a mark on the driver’s side consistent with hitting an individual’s arm, the report said.
The responding officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle. The driver stated that he did not realize his vehicle had hit anyone, and he assumed that the thud he had heard was the pedestrian punching the vehicle.
The driver was placed under arrest for failure to yield to the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and leaving the scene of an accident.
Student scammed out of $9,999.00
A UGA student was scammed and lost $9,999, according to a UGAPD report.
On Aug. 23, the student contacted authorities to report fraudulent activity on her bank accounts. According to the report, she began to receive text messages on Aug. 16 from an individual that she believed to be her bank, USAA, about supposed fraudulent activity in her bank account.
The student called the number in the alerts, the same used to contact USAA customer service, and was told that two fraudulent transactions of $400 were made using her bank account in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, the report said. The student gave the alleged USAA employee her bank information to solve the problem.
The student checked her account on Aug. 23 to discover that $9,999.00 had been withdrawn, according to the report. The student then reached out to her bank directly to learn that the original claims of fraudulent charges were a hoax, as well as the initial text messages.
Student’s bag stolen from Ramsey locker
On Aug. 21, UGAPD responded to a complaint at Ramsey Student Center that a bag had been stolen from the lockers, resulting in a total financial loss of approximately $1010, according to a UGAPD report.
The owner of the bag had stored his belongings in the lockers near the elevator lobby beside the weightlifting gym and locked them inside. After approximately an hour, the student returned to find the locker empty. The student’s bookbag, laptop, calculator and sunscreen were all stolen by an unknown perpetrator, the report said.