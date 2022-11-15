Journalism professor harassed for interview
The Criminal Investigations Division of the University of Georgia Police Department received information on Nov. 8 about an incident where a known man sent several emails to a UGA journalism professor that demanded an interview with him, according to a report from UGAPD.
The man began emailing the professor at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 7. He also called at least two other professors in the journalism department to obtain the professor’s personal phone number and make him agree to the interview, according to the report.
The dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication emailed the man that department personnel would no longer respond to him and that continued contact will be deemed harassment, the report said.
UGA student reports roommate with marijuana in dorm
A University of Georgia student spoke with campus police on Nov. 8 regarding marijuana that her roommate had left in their dorm room at Building 1516, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student told police that she saw two small pieces of marijuana in a small bag on her roommate's side of the dorm that morning along with a big mess on the floor. She has noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the area after giving her roommate permission to smoke in the room to not cause roommate issues, according to the report.
When contacted by UGAPD, the roommate told police that she does not smoke marijuana and that the smell comes into their room through the air vents. She did not consent to a room search, the report said.
Light globe dislodged from the Arch
A UGA employee called UGAPD at approximately 10:03 a.m. on Nov. 8 to report an unknown individual who dislodged the eastern side light globe from the arch, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told police that the individual acted between 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to the report.
The employee placed a work order to have the light globe repaired. She estimates that it will cost less than $500, the report said.