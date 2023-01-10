Katana sword found in Brown Hall
A University of Georgia employee contacted the University of Georgia Police Department at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 about a Katana-style sword found in room 305 of Brown Hall, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee found the sword on top of a bed in the right side of the dorm room while conducting a water damage check in the building, the report said.
UGAPD obtained a search warrant and seized the sword at approximately 4:37 p.m. The weapon was later confirmed to be 25.5 inches long, according to the report.
Laptop stolen from UGA employee
Between 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3:58 p.m. on Jan. 4, an unknown individual stole a MacBook and its corresponding charger from Room A108A in the Davison Life Sciences Complex, according to a report from the UGAPD.
According to the report, a UGA employee contacted UGAPD on Jan. 4 at 4:43 p.m. in regard to the missing items.
The responding officer processed the scene for latent fingerprints and took photographs. UGAPD detected no signs of forced entry. The stolen properties were estimated to cost $2,050, according to the report.
Possible police impersonator claims arrest warrant for UGA student
An unknown individual called a UGA employee at the Driftmier Engineering Center front desk at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 4 claiming that there was a warrant for a student’s arrest, according to a report from UGAPD.
The caller stated they were a sheriff with either Dekalb or Decatur County, the report said.
The employee reported the call because they found it strange that a sheriff would reach out to the Driftmier Engineering Center and not UGAPD or ACCPD. They did not disclose the student’s identity to the caller, according to the report.
The caller made no attempt to gain anyone’s personal information. UGAPD cannot determine that a crime was committed at this time.