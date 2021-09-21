Wanted man arrested for selling water bottles on campus
Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, the University of Georgia police department responded to a call about a “boisterous” man illegally selling water bottles at the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building, according to a UGAPD report.
The caller told police he had informed the man that it was illegal to sell things on university property and asked him to leave. The man then began to yell, said the caller was racist and threatened him. Dispatch also said they could hear the man shouting “What are the police going to do to me” and “Leave me alone” in the background of the call, according to the report.
The officer spoke with the man, who said the caller was treating him unfairly because a white man had been allowed to sell water without being disturbed. Police were unable to locate the white man, according to the report.
The officer told the man it was illegal to sell things on university property without proper documentation. The officer also separated the caller and the man, but the man continued to yell at the caller, according to the report.
Police discovered the man had a warrant from Okeechobee County, Florida, for violating a court order. Police arrested the man but Okeechobee County did not wish to extradite him. He was released and barred from all UGA property and transportation for a period of 180 days, according to the report.
Man caught masturbating in men’s bathroom during football game
During a football game in Sanford Stadium on Sept. 11, UGAPD responded to a complaint about a man masturbating in a bathroom, according to a UGAPD report.
A teenage boy told police he went to the bathroom just before half-time and saw a man masturbating over a urinal. The teen also said the man watched him while he was using a urinal, according to the report.
The teen was with his parents, and police provided his father with a case reference number. No arrests have been made, according to the report.