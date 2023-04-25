Man enters dorm room in Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, urinates on couch
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Black-Diallo-Miller Hall on April 19 in response to a report of a male entering the room of two female residents and urinating on their couch, according to a report from UGAPD.
When the officer arrived at the dorm, they spoke to the two residents who said at approximately 3:50 a.m. that morning they were “startled awake” when a man in pink American Eagle underwear entered their room and urinated on their couch, the report said.
The students said they yelled at him when he entered, and he told them he was at the dorm with his girlfriend who is a resident. The residents said the man seemed “out of it” while urinating, according to the report.
One of the dorm residents said they followed the man up to the fourth floor after he left their room and she provided him with grey pajama pants because she felt bad for him, the report said. The residents looked up the name he had given them as his girlfriend on Instagram and found an account that featured a photo of him. They told the officer that the man’s girlfriend lived in the room across the hall.
According to the report, the officer made contact with both the man and his girlfriend in her room, and the officer was able to positively identify him because he matched the description given by the residents and was still wearing the same underwear, the report said.
When the officer told the man he was seen entering a room and urinating on a couch, he said he was unaware of doing that and only remembered returning to the dorm and going to the bathroom.
The UGAPD officer asked for the man’s license and confirmed he was underage, and he was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol. The estimated damage to the couch was under $500, according to the report.
Kate Spade purse, Lululemon jacket and other belongings stolen from Ramsey locker
On April 19, a UGAPD officer was dispatched to the Ramsey Student Center in response to a report of a theft, according to a report from UGAPD.
When the officer arrived on the scene they spoke with a UGA student who said that between approximately 9:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., an unknown person stole her belongings from a locker in the main hallway of the gym, the report said.
The student said her white Kate Spade purse which contained her wallet, keys, hairbrush, cash and UGAID was taken along with a blue Lululemon jacket. According to the report, the total value of the stolen items totalled $717.
The officer checked with the front desk, and the attendants said the purse had not been found, the report said.
Stolen handicap entrance sign found outside Russell Hall
While conducting a foot patrol on April 21 at approximately 6 a.m., a UGAPD officer came across a stolen sign outside of Russell Hall, according to a report from UGAPD.
The sign was a blue handicap sign with “Russell Hall Access” on it and a forward directional arrow, the report said. The sign was affixed to a black post and found outside of the 2nd floor entrance of the dorm, lying directly in front of a stairwell exit.
The report said the officer checked the handicap entrances but was unable to determine exactly where it came from, when it was taken or who took it.
The officer took photos of the scene and logged the incident, according to the report.