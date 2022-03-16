Man arrested for hitting stop sign with tractor-trailer, commercial driving license provided belongs to Texas woman
UGAPD officers arrested a man for running over a stop sign with a tractor-trailer on March 4. He gave officers a commercial driver’s license that belonged to a woman from Texas, according to a UGAPD report.
Around 8:30 a.m., UGAPD officers found the stop sign that had been run over near Lake Herrick Drive the previous night. Officers identified the vehicle responsible through camera footage, according to the report.
At the same time the vehicle responsible was discovered, an officer was attempting to help a tractor-trailer that was lost in the area of the run-over stop sign. The officers determined it was the same tractor-trailer from the video, the report said.
The man said he was not driving the vehicle at the time the stop sign was run over but that he was in the area. He gave officers a commercial driver's license which was found to belong to a woman from Texas.
When officers asked to see his vehicle logs, they found the last three had not been signed and his name and 1997 date of birth provided did not return any drivers in Texas.
His social security card was found in the vehicle and a criminal history check was conducted after custody was turned over to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Department.
He was found to have been born in 1993 and smiled while nodding his head when asked by officers if that was his correct birth date. He was found to have a felony conviction from 2008, was a resident of Indiana and did not have a commercial driver's license.
He was also determined to be responsible for damaging the stop sign.
Warrants for his arrest were issued for operating a commercial vehicle without a license, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, duty upon striking fixture and giving a false date of birth to a law enforcement officer, the report said.
Computers missing from Aderhold Hall
Two computers were found missing from Aderhold Hall after not being logged into inventory for a year.
On March 4 at around 9 a.m., UGAPD officers were dispatched to Aderhold Hall after a UGA office manager realized there were two computers missing from their inventory, according to a UGAPD report.
A Macbook and Spectre Pro are both missing from the inventory and have not been logged into the inventory since March 4, 2021.
The total loss is valued at $2,846.85, according to the report.
Monument vandalized at Baldwin Hall
At around 9 a.m. on March 10, UGAPD officers responded to reports of the Muscogee Boulder monument at Baldwin Hall being vandalized with chalk, according to a UGAPD report.
The officer was met at the scene by the UGA Archeology Director who showed the officer a mark on the monument that appeared to have been made with pink chalk and had been worn by the weather.
There were no identifiable words or shapes on the monument. It was last seen undamaged on March 3, according to the report.
Due to the age of the monument, a special cleaning solution has to be used to clean it. The report said the cost of damage to the monument is less than $500 and the cleaning will be handled by the UGA Archeology Department.