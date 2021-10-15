Man harasses student in Bolton over Bitcoin flash drive
On Oct. 7, the University of Georgia police department responded to a complaint about a man bothering female students in Bolton Dining Commons, according to a UGAPD report.
The student who reported the incident told police she was sitting in Bolton when a man came up to her and asked if she had a computer. He said he needed the computer because he needed access to a flash drive from when he was eight that contained Bitcoin, according to the report.
The student told the man she did not have a computer with her, but he continued talking to her. The student also said the man was staring at her breasts and said his name was Derrick, according to the report.
The student told the man she had to go to class. He proceeded to speak to another female student sitting nearby. The student said that the interaction made her uncomfortable, but the man did not touch or threaten her, according to the report.
UGA student scammed out of $1000
On Oct. 2, UGAPD responded to a call about a theft, according to a UGAPD report.
Police met with the victim at Brumby Hall. She said that between noon on Sept. 28 and 7:52 p.m. on Oct. 2, an unknown person scammed her out of $1000 “using deceitful means with intention of depriving her of her property” while she was in her dorm. The victim said the money had been taken from her SunTrust bank account, according to the report.
Police collected evidence and gave the victim a Case Reference Number. The perpetrator has yet to be identified, according to the report.