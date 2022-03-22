Man hits UGA parking employee with car
A man hit a UGA Transportation and Parking Services worker with his car on March 15 after he and the employee got into an argument over a boot that had been placed on the car, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, a UGA Parking Services employee was patrolling the N09 parking lot when he noticed a man jacking up his car to remove a tire that had a boot placed on it. The employee told the man that if he placed the tire with a boot back on his car and paid the fee, he would not call UGAPD.
The man informed the employee that he wanted to go home and did not want to place the tire back on his car. The employee then told the man he was calling UGAPD to report a theft and stood in front of his car to prevent him from leaving. After placing the spare tire on his car, the man began slowly driving toward the employee, hitting him around the area of his left knee, the report said.
There were no injuries reported from the striking of the employee and he did not wish to pursue charges.
When the UGAPD officer arrived, the man was standing on top of his car and shouting. He got down when asked to by the officer. He said he took the boot off his car because he did not want to pay the fee to have it removed, and was going to remove it himself and return it to parking services.
A UGA Parking and Transportation Services manager told the employee they wished to pursue charges against the man for theft by taking. The officer arrested the man and placed his tire inside the car after the boot was removed and transported him to the Athens-Clarke County Jail, the report said.
Man in bulletproof vest and carrying a gun spotted walking trails at UGA Intramural Fields
A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a gun was spotted walking the trails at the UGA Intramural Fields around 6:30 p.m. on March 16, according to a UGAPD report.
Two women called UGAPD and told the officer they first spotted him while crossing a bridge and became worried when he came close and they could see his bulletproof vest and gun, the report said.
When the women began walking faster to get away, the man sped up as well. They then hurried to a visible area near the lake and when they reached it, the man turned around and walked down a trail deeper in the woods, the report said.
Both women immediately left the Intramural Fields and called UGAPD.