Man in Pikachu hat harasses, follows students to Bolton
Officers with the University of Georgia Police Department spoke with a group of students at approximately 12:58 p.m. on Oct. 7 about being harassed and followed to Bolton Dining Commons, according to a report from UGAPD.
The students told police that a known man told them “I’ll Dahmer you” while following them to Bolton from Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, the report said.
The man stood on a table yelling before exiting the dining hall onto Baxter Street, according to the report. The man was wearing a Pikachu hat and a black t-shirt over a red and white striped long sleeve shirt.
The students said that the man's behavior did not make them feel threatened or unsafe, the report said.
The police found the man with three other individuals – two UGA students and one visitor – at Myers Hall. They said that they were making a video for one of the student’s YouTube channels, the report said.
Officers informed the group their behavior was causing a disturbance and discouraged them from making such videos.
Stuffed animals stolen from donation box
UGAPD officers were dispatched to Winnie Davis Hall at approximately 12:39 p.m. on Oct. 6 to investigate the theft of toys from a donation box in Russell Hall, according to a report from UGAPD.
A student believed that an unknown suspect stole stuffed animals from a toy donation box, the report said. UGA’s division of the Pediatrics Interest Group placed the box on the second floor of Russell Hall with a toy drive sign.
The student told police that they believed toys had been stolen because the box had significantly more toys earlier that day. The total loss was $50, according to the report.
Former dining employee refused to leave Bolton
UGAPD officers met with a UGA employee at Bolton Dining Commons at approximately 7:23 p.m. on Oct. 6 in response to an employee who refused to leave the premises after being laid off, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told police that the employee had recently walked out of the loading dock area before they arrived, the report said. The employee said the person laid off was a temporary worker of the dining hall.
Police located the former employee at the intersection of Baxter Street and South Hull Street and he said that he did not leave because the employee refused to provide a reason for the termination of his employment, according to the report.
The employee who was laid off said his now former boss followed him down the hallway, prompting him to walk out to the loading dock area. No threats were made during the incident, the report said.