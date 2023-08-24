Man steals UGA Housing shirt and impersonates move-in employee
A man took several UGA housing staff shirts and pretended to be a university employee at Russell Hall.
A man took six red UGA shirts that read, “Home is where the arch is, UGA 2023,” around noon on Aug. 11, according to a police report. He also took a boxed lunch from outside of Russell Hall.
The next morning at around 10:15 a.m., the man returned to a tent outside of the dormitory wearing the stolen shirt and claiming to be a UGA staff member. A university employee questioned the man, but he continued to claim he worked for the university, using the shirt as proof of his employment before leaving the scene.
According to the report, the responding officer crossed the street to a Marathon gas station and found the man. The man continued to claim he worked for UGA to the officer, and when he failed to produce any identification, he was instructed to take off the shirt.
The man then threw the shirt into a nearby dumpster. At the time of the report, UGA Housing had not decided if they will be pressing charges.
Student scammed for UGA Parking Pass
A student was scammed in a fraudulent sale of a UGA parking pass on Aug. 16, according to a UGAPD report.
A student made a deal with a supposed peer to pay $100 via Venmo and send a photo of her student ID in exchange for a parking permit.
The two decided to meet at Myers Quad at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 for the student to receive the parking pass. When the other student did not follow through, the student realized that she had been scammed, according to the report.
The perpetrator has continued to use the student’s UGA student ID to impersonate her and scam other students, the report said.