Graffiti found on window of Special Collections Library
Graffiti depicting words and a penis was found at the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Library on April 4 at about 8 a.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
The facilities manager for the Special Collections Library informed the University of Georgia Police Department officer that an employee discovered that an unknown individual had written the word “SANO” with a drawing of a crown and “devil tail” on a second-floor window, the report said.
Drawn on a ventilation hood was a “crude erect phallic outline, including testicles,” according to the report. The graffiti and what appeared to be a white paint marker used for it are said to be similar to other graffiti seen around Athens.
On April 1 at about 5 p.m., the facilities manager had inspected and secured the building and did not see the graffiti, which is clearly visible to anyone who passes by the window, the report said.
The report said it was clear that the suspect entered the second-floor roof by using the locked access ladder that could easily be scaled by a “moderately athletic individual.”
No other graffiti was found around the building and the damage is estimated to be less than $500.
Graffiti found on parking lot gate post
A UGAPD Officer spotted graffiti on a steel gate post while patrolling around the area of Wray Street on April 7 at around 8 a.m, according to a UGAPD report.
The graffiti was on a post at the Wray Street entrance of the UGA W01 parking lot and had stylized letters that appeared to read “STREEZY” with the “Y” ending with an “arrowhead or devil’s tail,” drawn with what appeared to be a white paint marker, the report said.
When surveying the area, the UGAPD officer discovered more graffiti also drawn with what appeared to be a white paint marker but was unable to tell what it was or said. Because it was located on a pedestrian crossing signal, it is Athens-Clarke County property.
The officer asked UGAPD Dispatch to notify county officials.
Man throws juice on car in North Campus Parking Deck
A man was seen screaming and throwing juice at a car after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend in the North Campus Parking Deck around 2:17 p.m. on April 7. UGAPD officers responded at about 2:24 p.m. and did not hear or see the man or a disturbance, according to a UGAPD report.
After checking the parking deck the officer approached a woman in her car who appeared to be upset. The woman told the officer she was sitting in the car with her friend who is also her ex-boyfriend while he Facetimed his family, the report said.
According to the report, the woman said the man is not on good terms with his family. He got mad and started yelling at her while on the phone. The woman told the man to get out of the car, where he continued to yell at her from outside before throwing juice from a juicebox on her car.
The woman told the officer there was no damage to her car and it was solely a verbal altercation, according to the report.