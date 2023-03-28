Man ‘waving a large knife’ at IM Fields
On March 25 at approximately 6 p.m. an officer from the University of Georgia Police Department was dispatched to the Intramural Fields in response to a report of a man with a knife, according to a report from UGAPD.
The officer met with the woman that reported the incident. The visitor told the officer that while she was on a walking trail, she observed an approximately 40-year-old male waving around a knife that she estimated had a six-inch blade, the report said. The woman told the officer that from the way the man was moving, he looked like he was attempting to cut imaginary tree branches. The man did not approach or threaten the visitor, but another man offered to walk with her after seeing the man with the knife.
According to the report, the second visitor provided the same description of the man to officers, and said he warned several other people he encountered on the trail about the man. He last saw the man in a large clearing where power lines cut through the trail, the report said.
After a patrol of the walking trails, the man was not located, according to the report.
Partygoers hit golf balls onto golf course, interrupting NCAA tournament
UGAPD officers were dispatched to the UGA Golf Course on March 25 at approximately 6 p.m. after receiving a call from an Auburn University golf coach stating that people at a nearby residence were playing loud music and hitting golf balls onto the course, almost hitting players and spectators during an active NCAA tournament, according to reports from UGAPD.
The coach stated that the party was happening at The Retreat on Milledge, a nearby apartment complex. According to the reports, a UGAPD officer and an Athens-Clarke County police officer went to The Retreat to locate the unit where the party was happening while another UGAPD officer met with golf course employees.
The UGAPD officer made contact with a resident of the unit who said 13-14 people were attending a party behind his residence, the report said. The resident said no one present was hitting golf balls, and that he did not own any golf clubs. According to the report, he later changed his statement and said he had been inside, and if people were hitting golf balls he was not aware.
The report said that the ACCPD officer was escorted by event staff on a golf cart so that they could point out the specific house involved. The staff member pointed out the party officers had responded to. The resident told the officers that another party was taking place in the neighborhood that could have been involved, but when officers checked the house, there was no sign of a party.
$1,722 stolen from student through Venmo
A UGAPD officer met with a UGA student on March 25 after he reported that he believed he was being extorted, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student said between March 24 at approximately 8:00 p.m. and approximately 1:50 a.m. on March 25, an unknown person stole $1,722 from him through “deceitful means” from a Venmo payment, according to the report. The report said the transaction happened while he was in his residence in Myers Hall.