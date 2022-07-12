Men shoot fireworks from UGArden
On July 4, a University of Georgia police officer observed two cars exit the UGArden at 1:08 a.m. and after speaking with one driver, discovered a group of men had been shooting fireworks off the property, according to a UGAPD report.
The man told the officer they had shot them behind an abandoned building on the property and near a dirt pile with a tarp cover, the report said. The man said they had not entered any other buildings on the property and was released while the officer dispatched another officer to check the location for any damage.
The other officer found shell casings in the area where the group had shot the fireworks and knowing that the man who was identified held a concealed weapons permit, drove back to his apartment to inform him he was detained for questioning but not arrested, the report said.
The officers talked to three men separately at the apartment complex, as the man exited his apartment with two other males involved in the firework shooting. The man insisted he had not shot his gun on the property, despite one empty 15-round magazine in his possession along with a gun, according to the report.
The officers advised the group that they would not be arrested at the time but could face criminal charges, pending the open investigation. Two of the men were barred from the UGArden for a period of 90 days while the third did not receive a barring notice, due to his student activities on the property.
Exhibit catalog stolen from The Georgia Museum of Art
The Kennedy Gallery Exhibit Catalog was stolen from The Georgia Museum of Art between the hours of 2:50 p.m. and 3 p.m. on July 1, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers arrived at the museum on July 5 to speak with a UGA employee who said the suspect was unknown and that the total loss was $30, said the report.
An officer took photos of the scene and took a copy of the catalog then provided the museum with a case number for reference.
Equipment stolen from car in UGA Chicopee Complex
A UGA employee reported stolen equipment from an employee car parked in the UGA Chicopee Complex between July 1 and July 5, according to a UGAPD report.
The vehicle was parked in a gated and secured area over the weekend, the report said. The employee said that two battery powered saws, one with a charger were stolen from a tool box in the vehicle.
The employee said that while sometimes the latches on the tool boxes may not close correctly, all four doors to the car were locked.
The total loss is $900 and no fingerprints were found on the vehicle, according to the report.