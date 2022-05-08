“NADA ENTER” written on Hull Street elevator sign
Graffiti saying “NADA ENTER” was found on an elevator lobby sign in the Hull Street Parking Deck, according to a report by the University of Georgia Police Department.
A UGA Parking attendant called UGAPD on April 27 at 12:21 a.m. to report finding the phrase “NADA ENTER” written in black ink on the back of an exit sign on the fourth floor of the deck, the report said.
The graffiti was placed between around 2 a.m. on April 24 and 12:15 a.m. on April 27. According to the report, the damage is estimated to cost less than $500.
Disturbance reported underneath North Campus trees
Following reports of a domestic disturbance on North Campus, a 41-year-old woman was arrested on outstanding warrants in Jackson County and found with evidence in an Athens-Clarke County Police Department theft case, according to a report from UGAPD.
UGAPD received reports of a possible domestic disturbance and were instructed to look “underneath the trees” near the UGA Chapel and New College building on April 25 at about 1:05 p.m.
According to the report, officers spotted the woman after noticing her multiple bags and asked her about the report they received. The woman informed officers she had been arguing on the phone with her ex-husband about one of her children coming to Athens to visit her.
After telling officers she had been camping under the trees since the previous night, they informed her that was not allowed on UGA property and asked dispatch to run her information, the report said.
Officers arrested the woman after they learned she had arrest warrants in Jackson County on a probation violation for possession of meth, the report said. While searching her belongings, officers found a wallet and a purse belonging to two people other than the woman, but she said she intended to return them.
Officers transported the woman to the ACC Jail due to her previous warrants and the rest of her belongings consisting of clothes and blankets were taken to the UGAPD station for “safe keeping” until a later date, the report said.
Nine signs stolen from ninth floor of Brumby
Nine room number signs were stolen from the ninth floor of Brumby Hall, according to a UGAPD report.
A Resident Assistant was doing rounds at approximately 9 p.m. on April 27 when she noticed signs for rooms number 915, 916, 917, 918, 919, 924, 926, 927 and 929 were all missing, the report said.
The RA told the officer the theft likely occurred between 10 p.m. on April 26 and 8 p.m. on April 27. The damage is estimated to be $135.