Unknown white powdered substance found in Russell laundry room
At around 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, the University of Georgia Police Department was dispatched to Russell Hall in response to a report of a student finding a clear plastic bag containing an unknown white powdered substance in the laundry room, according to a report from UGAPD.
Officers met with the student who found the substance, who said it was found in laundry room 385 of Russell Hall in the bottom of the washing machine after completing his load of laundry, according to the report.
The student took the bag back to his dorm room and a resident assistant instructed him to call UGAPD, the report said. The bag, about the size of an index card, was lying on a table in the student’s dorm room when police arrived.
According to the report, the bag had an opening where water had leaked in, causing it to mix with the powdered substance and resulting in clumping of the white powder and a slight orange tint in the clumped area.
Officers advised the student to leave any future discoveries of unknown substances in the place where they were found and to not touch them, the report said. The bag was collected by officers and taken to the UGAPD to be destroyed.
The student was told to wash his hands and re-wash his clothing in case of contamination, according to the report. Officers then cleaned the table the bag had been lying on and checked the laundry room for other substances, but found nothing.
Russell residents find naked man asleep on futon
Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two residents of Russell’s eighth floor reported a naked man entering their room and falling asleep on their futon, according to a UGAPD report.
One of the residents told police he heard the man enter through the unlocked door and lay on the futon, but believed it was his roommate, the report said. When he tried to confirm this, he and his roommate both realized the naked man on the futon was not a resident of their dorm room.
According to the report, both residents tried to wake the sleeping man with no success.
Officers initially tried to wake the naked man but were only able to wake him partially, receiving incoherent mumbles in response. The report said the man then said he was in the bathroom multiple times before telling officers he was in a different dorm room down the hall.
Officers called EMS shortly after 3 a.m. when they were unable to wake him after multiple attempts.
The man was evaluated by EMS and eventually able to identify himself. Officers contacted the RA to confirm he was a resident of the dorm and learned he lived in a room a few doors down, according to the report.
Officers observed the man as EMS evaluated him, noting in the report he began to gather his bearings and was confused why officers and EMS were speaking with him.
The man confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol but was unable to provide his birthday for officers to clarify if it was consumed legally, instead giving his UGA ID number or mumbling unintelligibly, according to the report.
EMS continued evaluating the man who eventually became more aware of his surroundings and was able to understand the situation. The report said EMS provided him with a sheet to cover himself and released him.
The residents of the room that he entered declined to press charges. Officers didn’t charge the man with public indecency as he was found in a private residence, not a public place, and hadn’t been seen naked in any other areas of the building, according to the report.
Medical amnesty was not granted as the report was not for alcohol-related issues, and the man was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol, according to the report.
Group steals over $17,000 in tools from construction site
UGAPD was dispatched to the STEM research building construction site at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 after receiving reports of a group stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools at some point between 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 7, according to a UGAPD report.
The superintendent of Turner Construction met with officers and said multiple items had been stolen from the site after the responsible party “unlawfully entered the building without authority with the intent to commit a theft,” according to the report.
The report said copper, batteries, a welder, a blow heater, screw guns and various other tools were among the items stolen.
The items are valued at $17,502, according to the report, with several of the individual items taken being valued at over $1,000 each.
The items belong to multiple subcontractor companies and individuals, one of whom had items stolen with a total value of $9,900.
Police identified the suspects on Feb. 10, according to the report. At around 2 p.m. that day the three suspects had warrants issued for their arrest on one count of burglary in the second degree.
The report said a UGAPD officer called one of the three suspects and informed him of his arrest warrant and how to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for information on how to turn himself in.
The officer then asked him to contact the other male suspect and inform him of his warrant because his phone had been confiscated as evidence. The officer also asked him to inform the female suspect of her warrant because she had not answered their phone calls, according to the report.