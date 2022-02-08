Creswell resident gives officer fake ID and enters wrong room
University of Georgia Police Department officers were dispatched to Creswell Hall on Wednesday night after receiving reports of an intoxicated man on the 6th floor, according to a report from UGAPD.
A Creswell resident assistant called the officers to report the student after noticing signs of intoxication and out of concern for his health. Officers were dispatched to the same floor of Russell three days prior after receiving reports of an unconscious man. Both incidents involved the same student, according to the report.
Officers asked the student for his ID upon arrival and were presented with a Georgia driver's license with his face, name and other personal information on it, showing a birth date making him over the age of 21. The report said the officer then requested his UGA ID and was able to obtain his birth year, 2003.
EMS units arrived to evaluate the man and determined he did not need to be taken to the hospital. The report said the man also entered a resident assistant’s room before police were called and he was escorted out by the resident assistant, who declined to press charges.
Charges were not brought against the man due to medical amnesty. The fake ID he had provided the officer was taken to the UGAPD to be destroyed, according to the report.
Man found sleeping in stranger’s car, kicks cop in head
A man was found sleeping in the driver's seat of a stranger’s car on Jan. 30 at 2:34 a.m. in the Business Services Annex parking lot, according to the UGAPD report.
A UGAPD officer in the area observed two men in a verbal argument, one sitting in the driver's seat and the other, who was walking toward the car “seemed to be confused”, according to the report.
The owner of the vehicle informed the officer that he arrived at his car and found the man who appeared to be confused asleep in his car, but didn’t want to press charges, the report said.
Security cameras later showed the man had been sleeping in the stranger’s car for nearly an hour before the owner of the car arrived, according to the report.
The officer approached the man who had been sleeping where he was slumped over in the pine straw, shaking and unresponsive to the officer.
EMS was requested and backup arrived as they tried to determine the man’s identity in the case he needed medical treatment and was potentially in underage possession of alcohol, having also committed an act of criminal trespass.
While officers attempted to speak to the man, he got up and tried to leave the scene. Officers advised him he could not leave as he was too intoxicated to care for himself. The report said he attempted to get up again, prompting officers to make him sit back down, which started a struggle between the officers and man.
During the struggle, the man kicked the officer in the back of his head. One officer then took control of the man’s upper body and the other grabbed the lower half, the report said.
They were able to place the man in handcuffs and he was taken to the hospital for evaluation, accompanied by one of the officers. According to the report, no head injuries were found and the man was released from the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. and was driven home by the officer and walked to his residence at an off-campus apartment complex.
Officers additionally declined to press charges.
$480 worth of exit signs stolen from Russell
On Jan. 29, UGAPD received reports from a Russell Hall resident assistant regarding multiple stolen and damaged exit signs, according to a UGAPD report.
Between 8 and 10 p.m., an exit sign was taken from both the 10th and 6th floors of Russell. Two more exit signs were taken from the 5th floor between 8 and 10:30 p.m., according to the report.
A 4th floor exit sign was damaged between 8 and 10:20 p.m., knocked from its ceiling mount and hanging from wires. An exit sign on the 10th floor was found with its “internal components” on the floor and frame hanging from wires at 10:03 p.m., according to the report.
Exit signs cost $120 each, totaling $480 in lost property and less than $500 in damages, according to the report.