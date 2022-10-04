Individuals caught breaking into Sanford Stadium
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD.
UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the fence around the 100 level to enter. The individuals said they wanted to enter the stadium to look at it and take a picture, according to the report.
One of the individuals told officers it was “very easy” to enter the stadium when it is closed, the report said. Neither of the individuals live are students at UGA.
According to the report, both individuals were barred from UGA Campus and Transit for 30 days, beginning on Sept. 30.
Shower stall broken in Mell Hall
A UGAPD officer was dispatched to Mell Hall at approximately 10:52 p.m. on Sept. 27 following reports of damage in the men’s fourth floor restroom from a UGA employee, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told police that an unknown suspect damaged a shower in the restroom sometime between 9:20 and 10:24 p.m. on Sept. 27. The bottom hinge of the shower door was broken, causing it not to function properly, the report said.
The employee estimated the damage to cost less than $500, the report said.
Room number sign stolen from Brumby
A UGA Resident Assistant in Brumby Hall was doing rounds to check the building at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, when she noticed a sign displaying room numbers was missing, according to a report from UGAPD.
The RA contacted UGAPD officers at around midnight on Sept. 30 to report the missing sign , according to the report.
The employee told police that an unknown individual stole the sign for a room on the sixth floor at some point between 8 and 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, after another UGA employee completed their rounds and before she began hers, the report said.
The employee completed her check of the dorm and didn’t see anything else missing, the report said.The sign was valued at $20.