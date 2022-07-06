Pi Kappa Alpha house damaged by unknown individual
A column on the front exterior of the Pi Kappa Alpha House was damaged by an unknown individual between the hours of 1:15 p.m. on June 29 and 3:15 p.m. on June 30, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
The president stated that he had last seen the column undamaged at around 1:15 p.m. on June 29 and noticed a hole on the column at around 3:15 p.m. the next day, the report said. There is no camera system in the area and therefore it is unknown who caused the damage.
The officer did not observe any object in the area surrounding the column that could have caused the damage and measured it to be about the size of a bowling ball, according to the report. The damage is estimated to be more than $500.
UGAPD Dispatch placed a work order for the damaged column, the report said.
Man steals tennis balls from Intramural Tennis Courts
A UGA employee teaching a tennis class at the Intramural Tennis Courts reported a man who took eight tennis balls from the ground adjacent to the courts, according to a UGAPD report.
The employee stated she verbally informed the man that the balls belonged to UGA and to return them to which he ignored, the report said. The employee offered the man balls that no longer bounced well instead and the man asked her to prove the tennis balls belonged to the courts.
The employee said the man then left and walked towards the bridge leading to Oconee Forest Park and that she only wanted the tennis balls returned, according to the report. The officer found a man who matched the description given by the employee across the bridge and approached him.
The man said he had seen the balls on the ground for an extended period of time and believed them to be abandoned so he began to take them for his dog, the report said. When the employee informed him they belonged to the courts, he asked for proof.
When the man returned the balls, he gave three back, and the employee said there were at least eight. The man returned the remaining balls to make a total of eight balls, the report said.
The officer did not get an estimate of the total cost of the tennis balls and after looking online, determined it to be around $8 for the eight balls taken.
The man was informed that he is barred from the UGA Intramural Fields for two years.
UGA employee gets threatening voicemail
A UGA employee in the Administration Building received a threatening voicemail on June 25 regarding the maps of crisis pregnancy centers made by two UGA faculty members, according to a UGAPD report.
The employee discovered the voicemail on June 27 at around 9 a.m., the report said. The caller was an unknown male and came from an outside line without leaving any contact information.
The caller did not threaten anyone in particular but appeared to be ranting and asked for the employees who made the map to be fired, according to the report.
UGAPD recorded the voicemail and attached it to the case file. The Red&Black has additional coverage on the map here.