Sign stolen from Creswell
A University of Georgia Police Department officer spoke with a UGA employee. on Sept. 14, about the theft of a sign on the ninth floor of Creswell Hall, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee said an unknown individual stole a sign labeled “9th floor Hallway D” sometime between 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 14, the report said.
The total loss is estimated at $100.
Graffiti found at North Campus Quad
Two UGAPD officers were dispatched to the North Campus Quad at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 after receiving reports of graffiti located in multiple areas along the sidewalk, according to a report from UGAPD.
The officers found two areas featuring graffiti of what appeared to be a stylized “P” emblem, the report said.
The first emblem was located on the sidewalk North of Old College and the second was located on the sidewalk near Phi Kappa Hall.
The damage to the sidewalk is estimated to be less than $500, the report said.
Potential break-in attempt at Government Relations Building
UGAPD officers were contacted by a UGA employee at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Sept. 14, after her window screen was removed at The Office of Government Relations building, according to a report from UGAPD.
The screen was found in the pine straw outside of the window and seemed to have been pried off or stepped on, due to the way it was bent, the report said. . The window also appeared to have three streak marks suggesting that someone tried to push or pull the screen.
The employee last saw the screen in place at around 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 12. All of the building’s doors and windows were locked, so no one could get in, the report said.
The damages are estimated to be less than $500.