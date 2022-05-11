UGA professor finds sexual notes on car
A professor at the University of Georgia reported receiving a sexually provocative note from an unknown individual, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The professor found the note on his car on April 29 but waited until May 2 to report it to UGAPD after being urged to by his wife and supervisor. This is the third note he has received and reported the first two in February, the report said.
The most recent note asked the professor to contact them and tell them to “stop if I’m annoying you” and apologized for leaving the notes on his car. It also stated that they were not trying to harass the professor. An email address was included on the note, the report said.
All of the notes have included sexual references and, according to the professor, have escalated. The professor wants the notes to stop but told UGAPD officers he didn’t want to contact the email in case it was a fake address.
Group caught climbing on roof of the McPhaul Center
Three people were reported climbing on the roof of the UGA McPhaul Center on Carlton Street by a building services employee on May 6 at about 8 p.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee told officers he spotted a woman and two men on the roof and told them to get down. The employee identified a group of people in the parking lot to UGAPD officers as the people he saw on top of the building, the report said.
The woman admitted to being on the roof and pointed out the two men who were with her to UGAPD officers. The three people said they accessed the roof by climbing a ladder at the back of the building.
The McPhaul Center is surrounded by iron, chain link and construction fences and is a childcare center that is closed to the public during normal business hours, the report said. The group told UGAPD they did not damage anything and an officer climbed on the roof to confirm.
UGAPD barred them from the property for 60 days due to the previous circumstances indicating that the building and roof are not open to the public. According to the report, if they are found on the property during their bar they will be charged with criminal trespassing for violating it.