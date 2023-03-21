The fundraising campaign for a new Hillel UGA building has begun its public phase, according to a press release from Amplify Partners on behalf of Hillels of Georgia and Hillel UGA.

The campaign, hosted by Hillels of Georgia and Hillel UGA, has raised $6.4 million to date, more than 80% of its $8 million goal, according to the press release. The largest gift to date is from The Marcus Foundation.