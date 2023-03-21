Rogue baseball dents parked car at Foley Field
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Foley Field on March 16 in reference to a baseball hitting a parked vehicle, according to a report from UGAPD.
The report said a UGA employee parked their car in the parking lot near Foley Field. The officer met with the employee at approximately 2:00 p.m. and the employee said while the baseball team was practicing, a ball struck the hood of the car and left a dent.
According to the report, the officer took photos of the damage while at the scene.
Clothing items stolen from UGA bookstore
On March 14 at approximately 4:38 p.m., a UGAPD officer was dispatched to the UGA Bookstore in regards to a call reporting a shoplifting incident, according to a police report from UGAPD.
A UGA employee told the officer that between 2:15 p.m. and 2:31 p.m., an unknown person took several clothing items from the store without paying. Another employee that witnessed the crime told the officer she saw the person take several clothing items off of hangers and stuff them into a tote bag while looking around to avoid detection, but did not know exactly how many items were taken, the report said.
When the two employees went to the area of the store the person had been in, they found approximately 20 empty hangers that had not been empty previously. According to the report, most of the items are suspected to be Nike brand, including a white jersey valued at $140. The value of the known stolen items is $262, and the total value of the stolen items is estimated to be over $500, the report said.
The employee who witnessed the crime described the person to the officer, the report said.
Student harassed, extorted over text
A UGAPD officer spoke with a UGA student on March 13 in regards to harassing communications the student received and theft by extortion, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student told the officer that between July 15, 2022 and March 13, 2023 he has been harassed by an unknown person through incessant text messages from several different phone numbers, even after he told the person he did not wish to communicate with them, the report said.
The unknown person threatened the student several times, sending several messages stating that they would release the student’s explicit photographs if he did not send them money, according to the report. On March 12, the student sent the person $450 through a payment processing app in an attempt to stop them from releasing the photos.
The report said the student told the officer that the events took place in his dorm room in Busbee Hall. The incident is still under investigation.