In this week’s UGA blotter, seven UGA visitors are caught cutting stalks of bamboo at the College of Veterinary Medicine farm, four propane tanks and a metal pipe sleeve were stolen from the UGA Poultry Research Center and $400 worth of clothing were stolen from a dryer in a Russell Hall laundry room.
Seven people caught cutting bamboo stalks at Vet Med farm
A University of Georgia Police Department officer observed two cars parked near the bamboo forest at the College of Veterinary Medicine Farm on Milledge Avenue on April 26 at approximately 9:30 a.m., and later discovered seven individuals, all UGA visitors, cutting bamboo stalks, according to a report from UGAPD.
According to the report, the visitors were cutting the bamboo with an edged blade, and did not have the authority to do so. The officer asked the group if they were affiliated with UGA in any way and they said they were not.
The reporting officer received approval to issue the group a barring notice, and barred them from the farm for 60 days, the report said. The property manager neglected to press charges. The reported damage is estimated to total less than $500.
Propane tanks, pipe sleeve stolen from Poultry Research Center
On April 24, a UGAPD officer was dispatched at the UGA Poultry Research Center on South Milledge Avenue in response to the reported theft of four propane tanks and a metal pipe sleeve, according to a report from UGAPD.
Two officers arrived at the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and met with the UGA employee who reported the theft. The employee said the tanks and pipe sleeve were taken by an unknown person sometime between 4 p.m. on April 21 and 5 p.m. on April 22 when the employee noticed the items were missing, according to the report.
The employee said the tanks were secured inside of a locked blue metal cage. Officers found the lock on the ground but no signs of forced entry.
The employee said the pipe sleeve was used to prop open a south-facing door of the building and was found outside, the report said. The total loss resulting from the theft, by both UGA and Ferrellgas, the company the propane tanks were leased from, is estimated to be $1,130, according to the report.
$400 of clothing stolen from Russell Hall dryer
A UGAPD officer was dispatched to Russell Hall on April 24 at around 2 p.m. after a UGA student reported that her laundry was stolen from a dryer in the third-floor laundry room, according to a report from UGAPD.
The officer met with the student who said on April 23 she placed her clothes in the dryer, and when she returned for them another person’s clothes were in the dryer and her clothes were not anywhere nearby, according to the report. She asked the person whose clothes were in the dryer about her laundry and they told her the dryer was empty when they arrived, the report said.
According to the report, the student could not recall all of the specific clothing items that she left in the dryer, but said the load of laundry was worth an estimated $400.