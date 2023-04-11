Sign stolen from pro-life demonstrators in Tate Plaza
A University of Georgia Police Department officer responded to a call on April 6 from a UGA visitor at Tate Plaza who stated that a sign was stolen from his group Created Equal, an anti-abortion organization that was demonstrating in Tate Plaza, according to a report from UGAPD.
The caller said while the group was packing up their pro-life display signs, at approximately 2 p.m., an unknown person took one of their posters off of the ground and began running north with it, the report said. The caller said he started blowing his whistle and chasing after the person before they dropped the sign and continued to run away. The caller said he picked up the sign and determined it was not damaged.
According to the report, the estimated value of the sign was $140.
Car stolen from parking lot on East Campus
UGAPD was dispatched to Northside Apartments on April 2 after being notified by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that they had received a call from a UGA student stating that her car was stolen from a ground parking lot on East Campus, according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGAPD officer met with the student who said that her car and key fob were stolen from parking lot E06 north of Busbee Hall between approximately 3:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. on April 2, the report said. The student told the officer that the car was unlocked and the keys were inside when it was stolen.
According to the report, the student found the car at approximately 12:30 p.m. the same day at the Northside Apartments with the plates inside the vehicle damaged. The car was processed and towed to the UGAPD evidence shed.
The total damage of the plates is less than $500, the report said.
Flaming stick found outside of Aderhold Hall
On April 4, a UGAPD officer was dispatched to Aderhold Hall after the department received a call about a small stick smoking on the sidewalk that had begun to catch fire between Aderhold and the U.S. Forest Service building, according to a report from UGAPD.
The report said an officer arrived at the scene at approximately 4 p.m. and another officer arrived soon after to assist. When the first officer arrived, the caller had already stomped out the flames, but a few pieces were still smoldering on the ground. The officer then stomped the remaining embers out, according to the report. The caller told officers that as she was walking past she noticed the stick smoking, then watched it for several minutes before the wind picked up and the flames picked up.
The stick was about 1.5 inches in diameter, dead and brittle. The Clarke County Fire Department arrived on the scene soon after, ensured the fire was completely extinguished and said they could not determine the cause of the fire, the report said. UGA Fire Safety Investigator Michael Hale came to the scene, and said that based on the moisture content of the wood, he believed the fire was set intentionally.