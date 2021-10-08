Car vandalized on campus
On Sept. 29, the University of Georgia Police Department responded to a call from the Poultry Science building about a car being intentionally damaged, according to a UGAPD report.
Police arrived at the scene around noon and met with the victim. The victim said she parked her car on the west side of Cedar Street at 7:45 p.m. the day before and left the area at 9:30 p.m. She then drove to the Riverbend Research North building where she parked her car from 9:45 to 10 p.m. As she was preparing to leave Riverbend Research North, she noticed several deep scratches in the passenger side door, according to the report.
Police photographed the damage and searched for fingerprints. The damage was valued at more than $500, according to the report.
Desk damaged, sneeze guard stolen in Russell Hall
On Sept. 30, UGAPD responded to a call about a damaged desk and stolen plexiglass sneeze guard in Russell Hall, according to a UGAPD report.
Police arrived at the building around 10:15 a.m. and met with a Russell Hall Building Services supervisor. The supervisor showed police the damaged desk, where a fabric panel had been torn off one side, and the missing sneeze guard. She said the incident happened between 2:56 and 3:10 a.m. that morning, according to the report.
The value of the sneeze guard was estimated to be $92. No arrests have been made, according to the report.