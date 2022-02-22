Man gets hit with a drink at The Mark, fight breaks out
On Feb. 15 just before 3 a.m., the University of Georgia Police Department received a call about a fight at The Mark Athens apartment complex that had broken out after a man threw a drink at another man, according to a report from UGAPD.
Police arrived at The Mark and saw a man standing between the 100 and 300 buildings with no shirt on. Two women were sitting on a curb across the street in front of the Golden Pantry and another male was seen standing near a red sedan, according to the report.
The man without a shirt was asked by an officer what was going on and did not respond. The report said the officer then asked the man who else was involved in the fight and he pointed to the other man standing by the red sedan.
The man standing by the sedan told the officer the man without a shirt accused him of “talking to his girl” and threw a drink at him, according to the report.
The report said Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers arrived at The Mark and assisted the UGAPD officer, who was told by the man by the sedan that after the other man threw his drink at him, he began to push him, prompting him to push back in self-defense.
The shirtless man then punched the other man in the face so he punched the man back, according to the report.
Both parties declined to press charges and were separated.
Stolen vehicle found upside down at UGA dairy farm
ACCPD and UGAPD officers found a stolen vehicle was found upside down on Feb. 14 at about 3 a.m. at the UGA dairy farm, according to a report from UGAPD.
UGAPD and ACCPD officers had determined that the car appeared to have left the road, driven down the embankment and through the wire cattle fence. The vehicle then rolled multiple times, landing upside down on a barbed wire cattle fence. A gun was found lying in a field near the vehicle and seemed to have flown out of the car while it was rolling, according to the report.
Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and had probably been in the field for several hours before it was reported. The report said Wooden fence poles, fence wire, a metal cattle gate and barbed wire fencing were all damaged.
The dairy farm emergency contact was notified of the accident and did not respond to the scene, but did tell officers there were no animals in the field with damaged fencing, according to the report.
The barns and house at the property were searched, as well as the barns and classroom building at the UGA sheep farm on Double Bridges Road, but no people or evidence from the accident were found, the report said.
The report said the cost of the damage is unknown.
UGA student’s wallet stolen at Intramural Fields, $500 spent on credit card
A UGA student’s wallet was stolen after someone broke into his car while it was parked at the UGA Intramural Fields between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 26, according to a UGAPD report. The two suspects charged $500 to the student’s credit card before they were caught by police.
The car was parked by the upper tennis courts and left unlocked, showing no signs of forced entry, according to the report.The wallet was located in the center console of the car and contained the student’s credit card, driver's license and UGA ID. The wallet was believed to be worth $20.
At 2:53 p.m., the student received a message from his bank notifying him of a $500 charge on his credit card. The report said the bank was notified of the theft and the credit card was canceled.
The vehicle was not processed for evidence because the student left before police arrived and their conversation was conducted over the phone, according to the report. A theft report was filed and the student requested a criminal investigation.
On Feb. 11, warrants were issued for two men, ages 23 and 33, both residents of Florida, according to the report. The 23-year-old man was issued a warrant on one count of entering auto, two counts of Federal Trade Commission fraud, and one count of FTC theft. The 33-year-old man was issued a warrant on one count of entering auto.
The report said neither man was able to be reached over the phone by police.