Stop sign stolen during National Championship Celebration event
A Department of Natural Resources officer reported to a University of Georgia Police Department officer that he witnessed a man take a hand held reversible stop sign from a construction site at the corner of Sanford Drive and Field Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a UGAPD report.
The report indicated that the theft took place while an event celebrating UGA football’s second consecutive National Championship win was taking place in Sanford Stadium.
A UGAPD officer and the DNR officer caught up with the man outside of a stadium gate, the report said. According to the report, the man still had the stop sign in his hand.
The UGAPD officer returned the sign to its original location. A representative from the construction company that installed the sign said they did not want to press charges, so the case was exceptionally cleared, according to the report.
Two minors caught trespassing in stadium
A Stadium People employee contacted the University of Georgia Police Department to report two individuals he caught trespassing in Sanford Stadium at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, according to a report from UGAPD.
Two 15-year-old boys were found entering the stadium by jumping a fence when it was not open to the public, reportedly to take photos on the field, the report said.
Both individuals were barred from the stadium for 60 days for trespassing. The individuals were released to a parent of one of the individuals.
Stolen broom reported in University Village
A University Village resident reported to UGAPD that a broom was stolen from her apartment in Building J between Jan. 4 and Jan. 13 while UGA maintenance and contractors were inside repairing water damage from a broken water pipe, according to a UGAPD report.
According to the report, the resident reported that the broom was gray with an orange handle, with an estimated value of $15. No signs of forced entry were observed at the apartment, the report said.