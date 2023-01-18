Exit sign stolen from Busbee Hall
A University of Georgia employee reported the theft of an exit sign from Busbee Hall on Jan. 10 at 8:23 p.m., according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
According to the report, the employee stated that between Jan. 9 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 10 at 8:10 p.m., an unknown individual damaged and stole the sign from the outside of a stairwell on the sixth floor of the residence hall.
During the theft, the mounting plate was bent and the drywall on the ceiling was damaged, according to the report. The total loss value is $120 and the total damage is estimated to be under $500.
Street race on College Station Road
A UGA police officer observed two sports cars racing down College Station Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to a report from UGAPD.
The two vehicles were next to each other at the traffic light of East Campus Road and Southview Drive, and both cars spun their tires and began to race when the light turned green, traveling at a high rate of speed, the report said.
The officer pursued both vehicles but was unable to initiate a traffic stop for either vehicle. The officer recorded a license plate of a suspected similar-looking vehicle after the pursuit, according to the report. The vehicles were captured on the UGA Campus Safety Camera System.
Woman injures hand at UGA Vet Med Center
On Jan. 11 at 9:29 a.m., two UGAPD officers were dispatched to the UGA Veterinary Medical Center after a call from a UGA employee that a woman injured her hand, according to an UGAPD release.
The woman said she was unloading her horse from her trailer and as the horse was backing up and she attempted to stop the horse, her hand became stuck and she injured the middle finger of her right hand. She told the officer her finger was broken and she sustained minor bleeding, the report said.
The woman received first aid on the scene and was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a hospital.