Student enters wrong dorm room, urinates on rug and fan
A 19-year-old man entered the wrong room in Myers Hall on March 23 at around 3:59 a.m. and urinated on the residents’ rug and wind tunnel fan before laying down on the floor, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The residents left to call UGAPD following the incident. When the officer arrived, the man was lying on the floor in his boxers with his head propped on a beanbag, the report said.
The man gave officers his name, date of birth and room number, located six rooms down from the dorm. Officers confirmed he was under the age of 21 and determined him to be under the influence of alcohol.
At 4:16 a.m. Emergency Medical Services arrived and determined he needed to be transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. According to the report, the man was issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol and given a campus intervention card along with information on the UGA Well-being website.
The man was charged with criminal trespass and damage to property. The report said the total damage is estimated to be $270.
Suspicious package left outside dorm room by man wearing medical gloves
On March 23 at around 11:34 p.m., two residents of Brown Hall reported to the front desk attendant they witnessed a man known to do “weird” things place a package outside of a room while wearing medical gloves, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers arrived to find a wooden box painted black that said “good friends are like stars, you don’t always see them but you know they’re always there,” the report said.
UGAPD and resident assistants tried to contact the room’s residents, but they did not pick up or open the door. The officer then decided to inspect the box.
Upon opening the box, a post-it note addressed to an unknown person was inside with a McDonald’s chicken sandwich bag containing a “brownie cookie” loosely wrapped in plastic wrap. UGAPD determined that the contents of the box didn’t seem to be contraband or hazardous and left the box with the front desk attendant for the residents to retrieve, the report said.
Man barred from UGA for yelling vulgar phrases in front of children
A 44-year-old man was reported by multiple people to be walking around UGA’s North Campus at around 11 a.m. on March 24, yelling curse words and vulgar phrases around children, according to a UGAPD report.
The man was observed walking around yelling statements such as “suck my dick” and “fuck you, you aren’t special” to no one in particular before entering UGA’s Main Library, the report said.
Officers located the man at the public access computers where he stated he was expressing his mind and that a white man yelled things at him outside of the library because he is Black, but refused to give more information or details.
The man was barred from UGA campus and transit for 180 days. Police didn’t photograph the man due to his agitation and refusal to cooperate, the report said.