Student found unconscious after using Pokémon card to enter bars
UGAPD officers were dispatched to Lipscomb Hall on August 19 at 1:08 a.m., in response to a report from a University of Georgia employee that a student was throwing up in the hall and bedroom, according to a UGAPD report.
When officers arrived at 1:13 a.m., they entered the student’s dorm to find him unconscious and lying on his bed with his roommate lying on the other. The report said the officers attempted to talk to the student but he remained unconscious. An officer shook the student but he still did not wake up and checked his pulse to find it normal.
After shaking him again, the student woke up and appeared disoriented, according to the report. The officers determined that the student was under 21.
Officers asked the student a series of questions, including how many drinks he had and whether or not he had drugs. The student said he had four beers and had not taken any drugs.
When asked if he had taken any medication, the student said he had taken melatonin. The student said he had used a “Pokémon Charizard” card to get into bars, according to the report.
Emergency Medical Services arrived at 1:25 a.m. to evaluate the student. He declined transport to a hospital. Medical amnesty was granted due to concerns over the student’s well-being and a call for medical assistance and no charges were made.
Fake IDs found in Hill Hall
On Aug. 15 at 12:47 p.m., a University of Georgia Police Department Officer found three licenses at Hill Hall, one from Georgia and two from South Carolina, that were discovered to be fake, according to a UGAPD report.
The officer had not made contact with the individuals and did not know what information was true on the licenses. The case is inactive pending further investigation, the report said.
Student falls down Creswell stairs
On August 15 at 8:04 p.m., UGAPD responded to a report that a student had fallen down the stairs at Creswell Hall and injured his foot, according to a UGAPD report.
When an officer arrived, they found the student sitting at a picnic table between Creswell Hall and Black-Diallo-Miller Hall. The student had already received first aid assistance, the report said.
The student said he had been walking westbound on the southern sidewalk of Baxter Street after eating at Bolton Dining Commons when he saw friends walking a distance in front of him. He began running up the stairs at the intersection of Baxter Street and Cloverhurst Avenue when he slipped and cut his toe, according to the report.
The student said he did not injure any other part of his body.
EMS arrived at 8:20 p.m. and determined the student did not need further medical assistance. The officer did not observe any hazards on or near the stairs, the report said.