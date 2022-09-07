In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more.
Two books stolen from bookstore
An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
A bookstore employee told officers that two unknown suspects were at the cash register between 8:51 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. One suspect paid for a textbook, while the other suspect took two textbooks and left the store without paying, the report said.
Two other employees told police that one of the books, titled “Introduction to Public Speaking,” cost a total of $36.75. The title of the second book is unknown, and it cost a minimum of $80. The total loss was $117.
Student scammed out of football tickets
A UGA student told UGAPD on Sept. 1 that a suspect stole $300 from him after agreeing to sell 3 tickets to the UGA-Oregon football game, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student met the suspect in the “UGA Ticket Swap” GroupMe chat. The suspect stopped responding and failed to deliver the tickets after the student sent the money via Venmo.
The victim then sent the officer screenshots of his interactions with the suspect.
Arrest warrant out for man who harassed UGA student
A UGA dining services employee spoke with UGAPD on Aug. 31 about a suspect misrepresenting himself and harassing a student at Joe Frank Harris Commons, according to a UGAPD report.
The employee told police that the man misrepresented himself to students as an employee of the UGA Health Department. The employee also accused him of harassing and berating a UGA student over how he obtained his food.
The student eventually threw out his food and left the building. The student reported that the suspect followed him until he left the facility.
The man was later identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 2