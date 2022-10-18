Chair stolen from Creswell Hall
A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the fourth floor C-D common area near the elevators, the report said. There was another chair in the room that the student said was identical to the one stolen, the report said. Photos were taken of the remaining chair and the area.
The value of the blue and green, single-person cushioned chair, is $1,200, according to the report.
Exit sign damaged in Rooker Hall
A UGA Resident Assistant in Rooker Hall met with UGAPD officers on Oct. 15 to report a damaged exit sign, according to a report from UGAPD.
The UGA employee said an unknown individual damaged an exit sign on the second floor between the hours of 11 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, according to the report.
According to the report, the metal covering the sign’s mount appeared to have been bent from being rocked back and forth. The sign is still intact.
The cost to repair the sign is estimated to be less than $500, the report said.
UGA student scammed out of football tickets
A UGA student went to the UGA Police Department on Oct. 13 to report being scammed out of Georgia football tickets on Sept. 21, according to a UGAPD report.
The student met with officers in the lobby and said he purchased tickets for the Georgia vs. Auburn and Georgia vs. Tennessee games on Sept. 21 around 10:30 a.m. and never received the tickets, the report said.
According to the report, he said he had bought the tickets from an individual on GroupMe and sent the seller $150 through CashApp in exchange for the tickets. He was supposed to receive the tickets immediately after purchasing them.
The student said he paid $75 each for the tickets and reported the incident to CashApp but later found out that the GroupMe account for the individual he thought he was buying from had been hacked, the report said.