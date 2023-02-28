Athens-Clarke County will be conducting a special called election for the position of District 2 Commissioner on Tuesday, March 21.

Early voting opened on Monday, Feb. 27 and will continue until Friday, March 17. Applications for absentee ballots are available now and will be accepted until Friday, March 10. Absentee ballots will begin being mailed on Monday, Feb. 27. The Athens-Clarke County Elections office will be holding in-person elections on Saturday, March 4, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.