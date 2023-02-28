Student wakes up to hooded person in dorm room
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall on Feb. 21 in response to a call from a UGA student who said he woke up to an unknown hooded person in his dorm room, according to a UGAPD report.
The officer met with the student who said he went to sleep at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 20 and woke up at approximately 12:45 p.m. the next day, according to the report. The student said when he woke up, he saw an unknown person inside his room facing the door. When he woke up, he said “wow,” and the person opened the door and left the room. He said he then heard the stairwell door close, and peaked his head out but could not see the person, the report said.
The report said the student described the person was about five feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie, but could not identify them further because their hood was on.
According to the report, nothing appeared to be stolen from the room. When the officer asked the student if he wanted to pursue charges, he said he “just wanted to know who was in his room,” the report said.
Graffiti found in Aderhold Hall elevator
A UGAPD officer was dispatched to Aderhold Hall on Feb. 22 at approximately 1 p.m. in reference to graffiti found in an elevator in the building, according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGA employee reported that she received an email notifying her about the graffiti, the report said. The employee showed the officer the graffiti in an elevator , where they observed the word “S!CK” written on the LED screen in what the officer believed to be white paint marker.
According to the report, the employee said this was the second time similar graffiti had been found on the elevator. Another employee told the officer that the same graffiti had been found in a restroom stall in the building a few days before. Both previous graffiti had been removed before the officer arrived, the report said.
The report said that after searching the term on Google, the officer believed the term may be in reference to a music group. The total damage is less than $500, according to the report.
Room sign stolen in Creswell Hall
On Feb. 23, a UGAPD officer was dispatched to Creswell Hall at around 11 p.m., according to a UGAPD report. The officer met with a UGA employee who said that between Jan. 6 at approximately 12 p.m. and Feb. 21 at approximately 5:20 p.m. an unknown person stole the room sign from a room on the fourth floor.
According to the report, the room is located on the B wing of the fourth floor. The employee said the sign was gray with white lettering. The report said the estimated value of the sign is $25.