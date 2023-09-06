Suspicious $1 bill left on female student’s windshield
Between 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 26, a $1 bill was placed in the windshield wiper of a female student’s vehicle in the University of Georgia’s West Campus Parking Deck. On Aug. 26 at 12:10 p.m., an officer met with the student and her boyfriend at the station.
The student stated that she parked on the fourth floor near the stairwell for the duration of the time frame she gave to police until she drove to visit her boyfriend in Danielsville, Georgia, during which she left the dollar bill on the windshield.
She consulted a Madison County law enforcement officer to determine if the dollar bill was suspicious. The officer mentioned possible theories, such as the dollar bill being laced with drugs or being related to a sex-trafficking scheme.
The student and her boyfriend removed the dollar bill from her car with a paper towel and placed it in a Ziploc bag, which was turned over to the UGAPD at the time of the report.
There are no cameras pointed at the location where her car was parked in the deck, and the student claims to have not seen any other dollar bills on other cars around hers. Additionally, she did not see any suspicious individuals in the area.
The dollar bill was scanned using a Thermo Scientific TruNarc Analyzer for drug residue and none was detected. Out of caution, the dollar bill was destroyed by the police department. The officer concluded that there was no criminal activity that led to the dollar bill being placed on her windshield.
UGA student goes from victim of road rage to instigator
A male UGA student was walking northbound, crossing Wray Street on Aug. 28 at approximately 9 a.m., when a silver pick-up truck turned from South Hull Street onto Wray Street. According to the student, as he began to legally cross the street, the truck accelerated, forcing the student to run to avoid being hit.
The driver in turn stuck out his tongue to mock the student as he drove away, the student said. The student was able to follow behind the truck on foot to memorize the license plate, causing the driver to hold a knife out of the window threateningly.
An officer responded to the call from the student at 9:29 a.m. and searched the plate number. The officer learned after calling the registered owner of the Toyota Tacoma that the owner’s son, a student at the University of North Georgia, was currently in possession of the vehicle.
At 11:08 a.m., the officer was able to get in touch with the driver to hear his side of the story. He explained that the UGA student hesitated to cross the street at the crosswalk, so he decided to continue driving through the crosswalk.
The driver then claimed that he and the student exchanged glances as he drove by him, and as the driver slowed down at the intersection of Wray and South Lumpkin streets, he noticed the student approaching the back of his vehicle.
The driver explained that he was unsure of the student’s intentions as he drew closer, so he grabbed a folding-style knife from his center console but claimed he did not hold it out of the window.
The officer turned to surveillance footage to verify which series of events was accurate. According to the report, the officer noted that the UGA student was on his phone at the edge of the crosswalk, and he darted into Wray Street outside of the crosswalk as the Toyota Tacoma began to accelerate past him.
The driver was seen slowing down not to strike the student, and the student raised his arms and “squared his body” to the truck as it passed by him. The student, after remaining in this position for six seconds, ran approximately 160 feet towards the vehicle, now stopped at the intersection.
The officer was unable to see the driver brandishing a weapon outside of the car threateningly. The officer deemed the drover’s reaction to grabbing the knife “reasonable in this situation” based on the student’s actions.
Ex-boyfriend steals phone from UGA visitor
On Aug. 27, a female UGA visitor’s phone was stolen by her ex-boyfriend. He refused to return her property until she gave him a ride home.
The officer was dispatched to the North Campus Parking Deck at 2:25 a.m. and was met by the visitor and her friend.
The pair stated that the two began walking back to the parking deck from downtown Athens when the ex-boyfriend began walking with them.When the trio arrived at North Deck, the male stole her phone and left with it, claiming he would not return it to her unless she drove him home.
The officer was able to make contact with the male through the victim’s phone, in which he gave his location to the officer. The responding officer drove the two females to the provided location, and the perpetrator hid from the officer, claiming he did not want to be arrested, once they arrived.
The officer attempted to coax the ex-boyfriend out by explaining that the female victim did not want to press charges, so he would not be under arrest. However, the officer reminded him that if he did not present himself, a warrant for theft would be taken out.
The female’s phone was returned to her unharmed, and she was escorted back to North Deck with her companion. The male was issued a barring notice for a period of two years from UGA campus and transit; he refused to sign it.