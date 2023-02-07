Suspicious packages sent to Georgia Museum of Art
An employee at the Georgia Museum of Art contacted the University of Georgia Police Department regarding suspicious packages delivered to the museum on Feb. 1, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee said two packages, both addressed to the museum, were delivered at approximately 9:30 a.m. The report said one package had a rubber band wrapped around it with an unknown dust underneath tape that lined the bottom of the box, which was later identified as wood shavings. It was addressed to the “Museum of Art Department of wired weird not wild just slightly anthropomorphic,” and had a smiling jack-o-lantern charm attached to it, next to the return address of “Hillwillies 459 Bronze Fairy Road 30817,” the report said.
The second package was a pink envelope sent from the same return address which contained a letter “chronicling the life of an individual by the name of Jesse Norman Brooks,” according to the report. The address was unable to be identified.
When UGAPD officers arrived at the museum, an employee had moved the package and opened the envelope to determine who it was meant to be delivered to. Once the employee read the letter and saw the package was from the same address, they became concerned by the strange nature, the report said.
The report stated that a K-9 unit and members of Explosive Ordinance Disposal checked the box and did not detect anything. Officers determined that the box was safe to open, and discovered that it contained several pieces of wooden art, and a piece of art depicting a green-skinned woman in a dress.
The museum discarded the package, envelope and their contents, the report said.
Stairwell spray painted in Vandiver Hall
A resident assistant at Vandiver Hall reported an incident of criminal trespass to UGAPD on Jan. 31, according to a UGAPD report.
The RA stated that between Jan. 30 at approximately 10 p.m. and Jan. 31 at approximately 8 p.m. an unknown individual or individuals spray painted the floor of a stairwell on the first floor of the building, according to the report. The word “Laiyd” was stenciled onto the floor with gray paint.
The damage is estimated to be less than $500, the report said. No other damage was observed on the scene.
Creswell bathroom stall kicked in
UGAPD officers were dispatched to Creswell Hall on Feb. 2 after a UGA employee reported that a bathroom stall had been kicked in, according to a UGAPD report.
The employee told officers that some time between Feb. 1 at approximately 11 p.m. and Feb. 2 at approximately 1:30 p.m. an unknown individual kicked in the door of a bathroom stall on the third floor of the residence hall, according to the report. The stall door and tiles on the wall next to the door hinges were damaged.
According to the report, the employee stated the estimated cost of damage was less than $500.