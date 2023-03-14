Traffic cones found in dorm, 47 room signs reported missing during Russell Hall room checks
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall on March 4 in regards to a pair of headphones, according to a report from UGAPD. When the officer arrived, resident assistants were performing room checks, and informed the officer that three Athens-Clarke County traffic cones had been found in a dorm room and 47 room number signs had been missing in the building.
A RA said he found the cones in a dorm room on March 3 while completing health and wellness checks that are performed routinely during spring break, according to the report. The RA said two of the cones were sitting in the middle of the room and one was found on top of a dresser.
The report said another RA told the officer that room signs were missing from rooms on floors three through nine, excluding floor seven. All 47 signs were reported to be blue with white numbers and braille. According to the report, each sign is worth approximately $25, with the total value of the missing signs estimated to be $1175.
Smoking trash can at Aderhold Hall
On March 7 at around 12 p.m., a UGAPD officer was dispatched to Aderhold Hall in regards to a BigBelly trash compacting bin that was smoking, according to a UGAPD report.
A UGA employee told the officer that while walking outside the building she smelled something burning, and when she passed the trash can she noticed that it was smoking, the report said. The officer saw the smoke but no visible flames coming from the trash can.
According to the report, the compactor was locked and could not be opened without a key. Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene and another officer arrived with a key shortly after. ACCFES opened the trash can and found a cigarette butt they determined to be the source of the fire, the report said. The embers were put out and left in the trash can.
The report said no injuries or property damage occurred.
Stop Cop City message found on UGA Arch steps
While on foot patrol on March 8 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a UGAPD officer noticed something written in chalk on the steps near the Arch. According to a report from UGAPD, the message read “STOP COP CITY” and “@defendatlantaforest.”
According to the report, the officer reported the writing to UGAPD and a clean up crew was ordered to remove the writing the next morning. Another officer came to the scene and took photos of the writing, the report said.