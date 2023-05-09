In this week’s UGA blotter, two students report having fist-sized rocks thrown at them in Greek Circle, a scammer poses as a “youth recruitment coach” and attempts to scam parents across the state via text message, and an InfUSion Magazine box is stolen from the Tate Center bus stop and placed outside of Snelling Dining Commons.
Unknown person throws fist-sized rocks at students in Greek Circle
On May 5, the University of Georgia Police Department officers responded to a report of two UGA students having rocks thrown at them by an unknown person at Greek Circle, according to a UGAPD report.
The students said they were sitting at the bottom of a set of steps that connect parking lot E12 to another small parking lot at approximately 1:40 a.m. when a large rock came flying at them from the direction of the smaller parking lot. A second rock was thrown soon after, but neither student was hit or injured. The report said the two students then left the immediate area to avoid getting hit, and said they felt like they would be in danger of getting struck if they did not move.
The report said one student described the first rock as being the size of his fist, and the second slightly larger. The officers located three large rocks in the parking lot, but the students could not identify the specific rocks that were thrown. The students said they only saw one person walk by, but were unsure if they were involved, according to the report.
Officers took pictures of the rocks and determined that an unknown person had thrown them in an attempt to endanger the bodily safety of the students, the report said.
Scammer poses as UGA football recruitment staff, attempts to steal money from parents
A UGAPD officer was dispatched to the Butts-Mehre Football Complex on May 2 in reference to a person pretending to be a representative of the UGA Athletic Association via text and attempting to scam people out of money, according to a report from UGAPD.
The officer met with the caller, a UGA employee, and a second employee who told the officer the unknown person was posing as UGA football “youth recruiting coach,” and texting parents of young football players across Georgia in an effort to scam them out of money.
The person told parents that their children were being invited to UGA football summer camps, but were required to send money via CashApp to secure a spot in the camp. The report said that the UGA employee told the officer that UGA does not have any youth recruiting programs for their camps and does not use CashApp for any transactions.
According to the report, the employee told the officer about three parents who had reported receiving the message, the earliest reported being April 25, but only one sent the person money, sending a total of $250. The UGA employee said he would reach out to parents and inform them how to report the incident to their appropriate jurisdictions.
InfUSion Magazine box stolen from Tate bus stop, moved to Snelling
On May 3, a UGAPD officer was dispatched to Memorial Hall in response to a report of a stolen InfUSion Magazine box, according to a report from UGAPD.
The officer met with a UGA student who reported the theft, who said that between April 3 at 8 a.m. and April 26 at 5 p.m., an unknown person removed the magazine box from the Tate Center bus stop and placed it near the entrance of Snelling Dining Commons, the report said. The student said they were informed of its relocation by another student involved with the publication on April 26.
According to the report, the total estimated value of the box is $600. The student recovered the box and placed it back in its spot at the Tate Center bus stop.