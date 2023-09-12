Visitor urinates in UGA student’s desk drawer while drunk and is caught with fake ID
On Sept. 3, a University of Georgia student residing at Lipscomb Hall contacted the UGA Police Department to report that he woke up to the sound of one of his roommate’s guests urinating in his desk drawer. The resident explained that he had confronted the individual, but the male guest had only grunted in response.
An officer arrived on the scene at 6:49 a.m. and was met with a male UGA visitor and a female UGA student sleeping on the floor of the dorm room. The officer then woke the two up and asked for identification.
The female presented her identification, but the officer took note of a second ID in the front of her wallet and scanned it as well. The officer scanned it and determined it was fraudulent. The male also presented his ID, but did not account for a fraudulent ID laying on the floor that the officer spotted.
The responding officer confiscated both fake identifications before asking the male UGA visitor if he knew why he was called to the scene, to which the male said he did not. Upon being confronted with the fact that he had urinated in the desk drawer, he promptly denied this act, despite the drawer being full of urine. Later, he admitted that he had done it and offered to pay for any damaged items.
The dorm resident who had contacted police was unsure at the time of the report if he wanted to press charges for criminal trespass.
Neither the female nor the male were charged for the fake identifications found at the scene, but the male visitor did receive a citation for underage possession of alcohol.
Female injured while riding UGA bus, driver verbally assaulted
A UGA bus driver was forced to slam on the brakes when the bus in front of her suddenly halted, causing a female to fall to the floor of the bus and sustain minor injuries on Sept. 2. The bus driver was unaware of what had occurred until the passengers began to yell and curse at her.
A male passenger took the charge in the verbal assault by cursing and threatening the driver of the bus with physical violence. The driver offered to stop the bus to let the male off, but he refused.
The driver paused at a bus stop on Southview Drive and offered to call her supervisor to the scene, in which the male began to threaten the driver once again, as well as her supervisor, as he stepped off of the bus.
The responding officer planned to look further into the situation through the internal bus camera footage at the time of the report.
UGA student’s identity used in scam
A female UGA student called the UGA Police Department on Sept. 4 to report that an unknown individual was using her identifying information to sell fraudulent UGA football tickets on the GroupMe app.
The student explained that she had briefly lost her UGA student ID on Aug. 31 and believes the perpetrator obtained her name and picture while it was missing. The student reports receiving numerous messages on social media trying to determine if the catfish accounts created on GroupMe were really her.