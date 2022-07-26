Woman falls down law school stairs
On July 20 at 10 a.m., a woman fell down the stairs at the North-East entrance of the University of Georgia School of Law, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
The woman said she was walking down the stairs and slipped on the second to last or last step and landed on her right side. She said she did not know how she had slipped but that there was water on the steps, the report said.
The woman said she believes her left ankle is broken because she lost feeling in the foot. At 10:36 a.m., Emergency Medical Services arrived to transport the woman to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mislaid wallet stolen on campus
On July 20, a UGA student reported a stolen wallet that he had last seen before midnight on July 17 before entering his dormitory in Rutherford Hall, according to a UGAPD report.
The student said he realized the wallet was missing at around 6 a.m the next morning. The wallet contained several identification cards along with a debit card and a car insurance card with a total of $2 in cash, the report said. The total loss is $12, including the $10 value of the wallet.
Bicycle stolen at Main Library
On July 21 at 10:20 a.m., a UGA student noticed her bicycle missing in the Main Library bike rack she had locked it at, according to a UGAPD report.
The student said she rode the bicycle to work that morning and arrived at 5:55 a.m. She noticed it was missing when a coworker pointed it out, the report said. The total loss is estimated at $630, including the lock and seat cover.