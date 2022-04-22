Pink Panther graffiti found in Miller Learning Center, Biology building bathrooms
Graffiti depicting the “Pink Panther” was found in the men’s bathroom of the Biology building on April 12 at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The graffiti consisted of yellow dots on the frame above the door and depicted the “Pink Panther” on one side of the stall door with the drawing of a man and the words, “ I want you to wash them dirty ass hands,” on the other side of the door, the report said.
Another UGAPD report said that similar Pink Panther graffiti was found in a men’s bathroom in the Miller Learning Center on April 12 at 9 a.m.
An employee of the UGA facilities management division reported both cases of the graffiti to a UGAPD officer over the phone. The FMD employee said the graffiti was located in the men’s bathroom on the wall above one of the stalls.
It is unknown exactly when either incident took place.
According to the report, the UGA FMD employee believed the total cost of damage to be $105 per stall door.
Woman found passed out drunk on UGA bus
A woman was found unconscious on a UGA Campus Transit bus by the bus driver on April 14 at approximately 12:47 a.m. at a bus stop in front of Rogers Road Family Housing, according to a report from UGAPD.
The bus driver and a UGA Transportation & Parking Services supervisor had tried to wake the woman before calling UGAPD by yelling at her and hitting the seat in front of her. The woman was said to be breathing but would not wake up, the report said.
The employees contacted UGAPD, who dispatched EMS and Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services to the scene. The officer met with the employees and decided to make contact with the woman.
The UGAPD officer had to talk loudly to the woman for several minutes and shake her before she woke up and responded, the report said. The woman’s eyes were red and glassy when she awoke and her pupils were dilated.
The report said the woman was incoherent and when asked if she knew where she was, she responded with “Sacramento.” She continued to speak to the UGAPD officer for several minutes before it appeared that she was about to vomit.
Because of this, the officer assisted the woman in walking off of the bus where she vomited as soon as exiting it. The report said the woman was more clear and coherent after vomiting and told the UGAPD officer she had boarded the bus to get back to her room at Brumby Hall and lost consciousness, causing her to miss her stop.
The bus driver told the officer she was picked up at the Arch and was discovered at their last stop of the night, the report said.
While trying to identify the woman, a UGAPD officer noticed a California ID in a cardholder on the back of her phone. The woman handed the ID to UGAPD and the report said the photo was of the woman with a birthdate in 1999.
The officer ran the ID and did not receive a match, determining it to be fake, the report said. The officer later determined she was born in 2003 but declined to charge her with possession of a fake ID and underage possession of alcohol due to the officer making contact with her for medical assistance.
The woman was evaluated by EMS and ACCFES and was medically cleared to be released on her own. She declined transport to the hospital and the UGAPD officer gave her a courtesy escort to her room in Brumby, the report said.
The fake ID was confiscated and placed in an evidence locker to be destroyed.
Knife, backpack and suspicious cases found in auditorium of Georgia Center for Continuing Education
A UGAPD officer was patrolling the Georgia Center for Continuing Education when they noticed an unlocked fire exit leading into the Mahler Hall Auditorium, according to a UGAPD report.
The officer cleared the room and discovered all other doors leading into it were locked. Near the main entrance to the auditorium from the lobby of the Georgia Center, the officer discovered a backpack, a black carrying case about the size of a briefcase and another case about 42 inches long, the report said.
The long case featured the words “GUN CASE” leading the officer to secure the scene and call in for backup. Another officer arrived at the scene and the two began to examine the three items found.
According to the report, the two black cases were empty but each contained foam padding for holding items in place. The officers then searched the backpack to try and determine who the items belonged to and discovered a laptop, several notebooks, a tape measure, and a knife, among other miscellaneous items, the report said.
The blade of the knife was over two inches long, making it illegal to carry on the UGA campus by state of Georgia law. Due to the knife being located at the bottom of the backpack and under several other items, the officers determined it to be not easily accessible.
Officers were able to determine a name for the items’ owner and discovered that the Agriculture Honors Society had met in the auditorium the day before. They additionally contacted an employee in the College of Agricultural Science who confirmed the owner had been at the previous day’s meeting, the report said.
The owner met officers at the scene and told officers he forgot his backpack and the cases following the meeting. He informed officers he uses the cases to carry as many as 200 name tags for the agricultural honors society and that no firearms were carried in either case or brought onto campus.
The foam padding of the cases was examined closer and determined to have a large number of slots approximately the same size as a name tag. The owner told officers he understood the knife was a violation of Georgia law but he had accidentally left it there following a recent hiking trip.
Officers declined to press charges for the knife after the owner was “exceedingly cooperative” and expressed regret for forgetting the knife. He additionally assured officers he understood their concerns over the “GUN CASE” and would be more careful going forward, the report said.