On Feb. 4, the University of Georgia Police Department launched an investigation into a complaint of fraud initiated by Ford Williams, the executive associate athletic director of the UGA Athletic Association, according to a UGAPD report.
On Feb. 1, Williams’ name and email signature were used to fraudulently solicit money from UGA donors, the report said. Specific details about the suspect are still unknown as the investigation is ongoing.
UGA spokesperson Rod Guajardo said in an email to The Red & Black that because the matter is under active investigation, the university has no comment at this time.