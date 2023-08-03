The University of Georgia Police Department named Jeffery L. Clark as its police chief Wednesday after a national search, according to a University of Georgia Media Relations press release. Clark — who previously served as UGAPD’s deputy chief for engagement, training and standards — is replacing former chief Dan Silk, who was promoted to UGA’s associate vice president for public safety in March.
Clark officially began his duties on Tuesday. As UGAPD’s chief, he is responsible for law enforcement and public safety on UGA’s campus, according to the release.
Clark has worked in law enforcement for 26 years with time spent with UGAPD and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the release said. Before joining ACCPD, he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Clark is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Georgia Command College. The release said he also holds an associate degree of science from Western International University, a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity with UGAPD,” Clark said in the release. “We have some of the finest officers in the state of Georgia and in the country. I want to continue building a police department with 21st century policing values in mind. And what I mean by that is I want an agency that focuses on building trust with our community and campus partners, an agency that addresses health and wellness with the officers and an agency that seeks innovative training and technology ideas.”