The University of Georgia's Biological Sciences Building temporarily closed on Wednesday morning due to malfunctioning equipment activating the sprinkler system. It will reopen Friday at 8 a.m., according to a release from UGA.
The equipment, located in a lab on the eighth floor, activated the sprinkler system, which led water and smoke to filter down to other floors of the facility.
Due to continuous cleaning and safety concerns, the building has remained closed to the public while specialized crews worked on the clean-up, the release said.
Investigators and researchers have had access throughout the temporary closure, but classes have not taken place.